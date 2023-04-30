Priyanka Chopra unveils dreamy trailer of ‘Love Again’

Priyanka Chopra, the international superstar, has unveiled the latest trailer for her upcoming Hollywood project Love Again, and it is just as captivating as the previous one. The new trailer provides a deeper look into the lives of the main characters, Rob and Mira, played by Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. Chopra looks stunning in every frame, while Heughan’s charisma keeps viewers captivated.

Despite the absence of Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas in the new trailer, the film’s powerful storyline and the adorable dance sequence featuring the star cast towards the end make up for his absence. The film was previously known as “It’s All Coming Back to Me,” a romantic drama written and directed by Jim Strouse. The movie was originally slated to release on February 10, 2023. However, the release date has been pushed to May 5, 2023.

In addition to Chopra and Heughan, Love Again features a talented ensemble cast including Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene, and Celia Imrie. The trailer also provides a glimpse of legendary singer Celine Dion, who plays Rob’s therapist and looks just as convincing as one would expect from a seasoned performer like her.

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra’s recent work includes her appearance in Matrix 4, and she can currently be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel. Her next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Love Again’s latest trailer promises a heartwarming romance that audiences are sure to enjoy. With an exceptional cast and an accomplished director, the film is poised to be a hit. Fans of Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan eagerly await the release of the film in May 2023.