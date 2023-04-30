Wonder Woman Gal Gadot accused of being a bully and predator

Gal Gadot, the actress who played Wonder Woman and won the hearts of millions, was accused of being a bully and a predator who allegedly enabled predators. An unnamed individual, who claimed to be a former roommate of the Israeli actress, shared a story of assault and the DCEU star’s reaction to it.

According to the accuser, several young girls lived in the same building as Gadot, all under contract with the same modeling management company. When a friend of the accuser was raped, Gadot allegedly blamed the victim for her choices.

The accuser also shared her own experience of rape, which she said was violent and full of hate. She sought help from Gadot, who took her down to the basement and then exploded in anger, intimidating and blaming her for what had happened. The accuser felt small, violated, and dirty, and was in utter terror of Gadot’s anger. Gadot referred to the rape as “your mistake.”

A news article that detailed the accusations against Gadot was allegedly removed, and they issued a statement saying they take their community rules seriously. The accuser took to Twitter to talk about the article’s removal.

Gadot was crowned Miss Israel at a young age and served in the nation’s military. She was included in the DCEU in 2016’s Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by her own solo film. She spoke out against the Harvey Weinstein scandal and condemned it.

The accuser claimed that Gadot is more than a bully, she is a predator who enables predators. Gadot succeeded in a predatory industry because she is a predator who knows how to target, destroy, and consume the weakest and most vulnerable. The accuser compared Gadot to Bill Cosby, who built trust as a Huxtable, and Gadot, who put on a breastplate and became an icon for women.

The accusations against Gadot are serious, and the accuser’s story is heartbreaking. It is important to listen to victims of assault and take their stories seriously. It remains to be seen what, if any, action will be taken regarding these allegations.