Pakistan’s envoy denies misunderstanding with US over discounted Russian oil

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has stated that there is no misunderstanding between Islamabad and Washington regarding Pakistan’s decision to purchase discounted Russian oil.

He made this remark while responding to a question at a conference on the Future of Pakistan-US relations in Washington, organized by the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute, a think-tank based in Washington.

The ambassador explained that Pakistan had placed the first order for Russian oil, and this decision had been made in consultation with the US government.

He added that the United States had suggested that Pakistan was free to buy anything from Russia below or up to the price cap set by G-7 nations, and Pakistan would abide by that agreement.

Masood Khan acknowledged that Pakistan’s ties with the United States had suffered a “brief period of uncertainty” after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, he emphasized that the relationship is now back on track, and both countries are working towards enhancing their economic and security partnerships.