Indian team to participate in International Bridge Championship in Lahore

Pakistan will host BFAME (Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East) Championship in Lahore from 5 to 13 May in Lahore, as India, Palestine, UAE, Jordan and Bangladesh will also participate in event.

Mubasher Lucman, the President of Pakistan Bridge Federation (PBF) was happy and honoured that Pakistan were hosting the event so that a positive image of Pakistan would be shown all over the world.

The trials were held in different cities before Pakistan’s team was selected for the event and he was hoping that Pakistani players will make the nation proud once again.

Bridge is one of the most interesting and famous card games all over the world and PBF federation President hoped that Pakistan can do well on World Championship level if players can get more experience.

The participation of Indian team is very important, considering their Cricket Association not touring Pakistan and their media creating wrong narratives about Pakistan.

The match between arch-rivals will be interesting at the event, as Pakistan had defeated India in the previous championship, which was played online.

The three generations of same family Fatima Raza (captain), Qudsia Dosa, Rubina Hai will also be competing in the event, representing Pakistan in the women’s team event.