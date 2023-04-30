Watch Live
King Charles III’s coronation to include non-Christian faiths, Celtic languages

Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jewish leaders to play prominent role in the coronation service, along with the inclusion of Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic languages
Samaa Life&Style Editors Apr 30, 2023
King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey will include a prominent role for non-Christian faiths and Celtic languages, according to organisers. While the service will be predominantly Christian, the coronation will feature Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jewish leaders who will offer a greeting in unison to the king at the end of the ceremony.

Members of the House of Lords from minority faiths will hand over non-Christian regalia to the king. The ceremony will also see Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu prime minister, give a reading from the Bible. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to hold the post and to lead a Western European government, will also attend.

The King, who is a committed Christian, has a lifelong interest in other religions and recognises the country he will inherit is very different from the one his mother did 70 years ago. He has previously held a reception at Buckingham Palace for faith leaders and described himself as a “committed Anglican Christian”. Charles will pray aloud during the service and will receive blessings from other Christian leaders, including from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Scottish Free Church denominations. A Greek choir will perform as a tribute to his late father, Prince Philip, who was born on the island of Corfu. A Gospel choir will also perform.

The coronation will also feature the UK’s other native languages, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic. During the ceremony, a prayer will be sung in Welsh after a greeting and introduction by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. After the archbishop’s sermon, verses of a hymn will be sung in all three minority languages.

