King Charles III’s coronation to include non-Christian faiths, Celtic languages

King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey will include a prominent role for non-Christian faiths and Celtic languages, according to organisers. While the service will be predominantly Christian, the coronation will feature Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jewish leaders who will offer a greeting in unison to the king at the end of the ceremony.

Members of the House of Lords from minority faiths will hand over non-Christian regalia to the king. The ceremony will also see Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu prime minister, give a reading from the Bible. Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, the first Muslim to hold the post and to lead a Western European government, will also attend.

The King, who is a committed Christian, has a lifelong interest in other religions and recognises the country he will inherit is very different from the one his mother did 70 years ago. He has previously held a reception at Buckingham Palace for faith leaders and described himself as a “committed Anglican Christian”. Charles will pray aloud during the service and will receive blessings from other Christian leaders, including from the Catholic, Greek Orthodox, and Scottish Free Church denominations. A Greek choir will perform as a tribute to his late father, Prince Philip, who was born on the island of Corfu. A Gospel choir will also perform.

The coronation will also feature the UK’s other native languages, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Irish Gaelic. During the ceremony, a prayer will be sung in Welsh after a greeting and introduction by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. After the archbishop’s sermon, verses of a hymn will be sung in all three minority languages.