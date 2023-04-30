Mickey Arthur impressed by Haris, Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Director Mickey Arthur showed his trust in the abilities of youngsters Muhammad Haris, Saim Ayub and Ihsanullah as he said all three could be match winners in future.

Mickey Arthur had recognised the talent of Babar Azam and some other youngsters in his previous tenure and wants more chances to be given to these players.

Mickey Arthur was talking to a foreign media network when he said that he would be available for only one match in the Asia Cup but he would keep his focus on development of all of these players.

He said that he would be available for the World Cup and was also thinking about the series in Australia after the mega event.

Mickey Arthur had helped South Africa win the Test series in Australia but Pakistan have never won any Test series in Australia.

Pakistan have lost last 14 Test matches they have played in Australia, so he would be hoping that they can end the losing streak in the land of Kangaroos.

Mickey Arthur also revealed that he was not happy with the ranking of Pakistan team and he had vision to make them No.1 team in ICC rankings.

The director hopes to find the solution of Pakistan’s problem in the middle-overs against the spinners for the World Cup.

Pakistan could become World No.1 team in ODI rankings if they whitewash New Zealand, which would be a huge psychological advantage with just five months left in World Cup.