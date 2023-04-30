Salman Khan talks about receiving death threats

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, recently opened up about the death threats he has been receiving and the security measures that have been taken to ensure his safety. In an interview held in Dubai, Salman stated that he felt totally safe in the UAE but that there was a problem in India.

After receiving a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman was provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai Police. In addition, security escorts were assigned to him by the Maharashtra government. Despite these measures, Salman received a threat call and a letter from two different people in March and April of this year.

During his interview, Salman discussed how he is coping with the increased security measures. He admitted that he can no longer ride a bicycle on the road and go anywhere alone. In addition, he acknowledged that the presence of his security detail often creates inconvenience for other people in traffic. However, he emphasized that the security is necessary due to the threat he is facing.

Salman expressed his belief that whatever is going to happen will happen, no matter what precautions are taken. He stated that he trusts in God and that he is being very careful to avoid any dangerous situations. He also mentioned the numerous security personnel around him, stating that there are so many guns that he is scared these days.

The Mumbai Police recently arrested a minor for allegedly threatening to kill Salman during a phone call. The caller threatened to ‘eliminate’ Salman on April 30. On March 26, another person was arrested for sending a threat mail to the actor. In the mail, the accused alleged that Salman would meet the same fate as slain singer “Sidhu Moosewala”.

Despite the threats, Salman remains resolute and focused on his work. He is currently filming for his upcoming movie, “Tiger 3”, and has assured his fans that he is taking all necessary precautions to stay safe.