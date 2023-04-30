Mila Kunis denies rumors of joining cast of ‘Fantastic Four Reboot’

Speculation about Mila Kunis making her debut in Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot has been circulating since Marvel acquired the film rights in 2019. However, during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kunis put these rumors to rest.

When asked if she would be playing Susan Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, Kunis joked, “Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet.” The rumors began when she was seen having lunch with the movie’s director, Matt Shakman. Kunis denied that she is in the movie but did tease that she knows who will be cast. She even referred to Disney executives as “Mouse.”

The new Fantastic Four movie is scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, but the final cast has yet to be announced. Fans have been speculating about Kunis’s involvement since the rumors began. Marvel Studios is known for keeping their projects tightly under wraps, so it remains to be seen who will be cast in the iconic roles of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Meanwhile, Kunis has been busy with her acting career, recently starring in the 2022 thriller Luckiest Girl Alive directed by Mike Barker. She has also been doing interviews to promote the movie and has been making appearances on various talk shows.

Kunis’s denial of involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot is disappointing news for fans who were hoping to see her in the movie. However, Marvel Studios is known for their surprises, so it’s possible that there could still be some unexpected casting choices in store for the highly anticipated reboot. For now, fans will have to wait patiently for more information about the upcoming film.