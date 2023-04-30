Gauri Khan praises son Aryan’s work in new advertisement

Gauri Khan took to Instagram to express her pride as her son Aryan Khan’s work is “coming to life”. She posted a photo of Aryan from his new advertisement D’yavol X and captioned the post, “One day to go… all the best, @aryan … proud to see your work coming to life.”

The 25-year-old Aryan is making waves in the industry with his debut directorial stint in a luxury streetwear brand commercial, which also features his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri’s Instagram post was flooded with good wishes from the film fraternity. Namrata Shirodkar, Sangeeta Bijlani, Deanne Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Bhavana Pandey were among those who wished Aryan success. Fans and followers also expressed excitement for Aryan’s new project, with one saying, “I am very excited for Aryan. Best of luck.”

Besides the D’yavol X ad, Aryan has also written his first web series and will soon begin directing it. Meanwhile, his sister Suhana Khan is gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics. The coming-of-age film, which also stars Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, is set to release on Netflix later this year.

Gauri, a celebrated interior designer, recently launched her book, My Life In Design, which features her family - Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana, and Abram Khan. With the Khan family making strides in different fields, their fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.