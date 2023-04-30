Apple’s WWDC 2023 set to unveil significant changes to iOS, apps

Apple’s upcoming developer event, WWDC 2023, is just around the corner, and it promises to showcase the latest operating system that will ship with the new iPhone 15, as well as an update for older models.

While the look of iOS 17 is not expected to change drastically, there have been rumors of significant changes to some of the key apps.

According to a Twitter user, Analyst941, who seems to have reliable information regarding Apple apps, the Wallet and Health apps are among those that will undergo significant changes.

Analyst941 has shared a render that supposedly reveals the revamped Wallet app that we can expect to see at WWDC and in the final iOS 17 release.

The render shows that the icons at the bottom group your cards into different categories such as cards, cash, keys, IDs, and orders.

It also features a tab to switch between cards and passes.

The new design aims to bring some much-needed organization to the current cluttered version of the app, which currently bundles together bank cards, store cards, train tickets, and cinema passes.

Another app set to undergo a redesign is the Health app, which, according to Analyst941, will be available on iPad too, a long-overdue move.

The new design will retain the current functionality of the app, but it will present it in a clearer and more logical way. The redesigned app features a six-box grid that visually displays your favorite metrics.