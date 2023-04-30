‘It’s never challenging, working with dad,’ Aryan Khan for Shahrukh Khan’s Debut Ad

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently made his directorial debut with an ad for his clothing brand, D’YAVOL X. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Aryan opened up about his experience directing his father in the ad and the inspiration behind the brand.

The luxury streetwear brand has been receiving a lot of attention since the release of the complete ad last Tuesday. Speaking about his collaboration with his father, Aryan said that working with Shah Rukh was never challenging because of his experience and dedication on set. He also praised his father for making the entire crew feel at ease and for having tremendous respect for everyone.

Aryan also revealed that his father had given his input, along with everyone else involved in the project. He emphasized the importance of listening to everyone’s input in filmmaking, as it is a collaborative effort. Aryan further added that if both his and his father’s input seemed valid but different, he would shoot it both ways.

Shah Rukh Khan had previously spoken about his son’s career ambitions in a 2019 interview with David Letterman. While Shah Rukh acknowledged Aryan’s talent as a writer, he stated that his son did not have what it takes to be an actor. He emphasized that wanting to be an actor had to come from within and that it required a specific set of skills.

Aryan’s directorial debut has already generated a lot of buzz in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. With his talent and dedication, it is clear that Aryan is following in his father’s footsteps and is set to carve out a successful career for himself.