In leaked docs, Khar warns against sacrificing strategic partnership with China for US

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has recently cautioned her country against sacrificing its strategic partnership with China to maintain ties with the United States.

Khar argues that Pakistan can no longer try to maintain a middle ground between the two superpowers and should avoid giving the appearance of appeasing the West.

Her remarks come as a trove of leaked intelligence documents sheds light on the private calculations of emerging powers, including Pakistan, India, Brazil, and Egypt, as they navigate an era where America is no longer the world’s unchallenged superpower.

The leaked intelligence findings offer new insights on the challenges facing President Biden as he seeks global support for his efforts to reject the spread of authoritarianism, contain Russia’s belligerence, and counter China’s growing global reach.

Khar said that Pakistan can no longer try to stay in the middle between China and the United States. She thinks that if Pakistan tries to be friends with both countries, it will miss out on the full benefits of its partnership with China.

In another document dated February 17, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was thinking about whether to support a resolution in the United Nations that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An adviser said that if Pakistan supported the resolution, it might not be able to make good deals with Russia for things like trading and energy.

When it was time to vote, Pakistan decided not to support or oppose the resolution, along with 31 other countries.