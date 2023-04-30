Shahrukh Khan fans furious over less promotion for upcoming film ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee and set for release on June 2, 2023, has already generated buzz due to its star-studded cast and being the actor’s first pan-India project. Despite the excitement, many fans of the actor are expressing frustration over the lack of promotional material for the film.

The film’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has yet to release a teaser, trailer or song, and rumors of the film’s postponement have not been officially addressed.

After delivering a successful comeback with “Pathaan,” which became the highest-ever Hindi grosser at the box office, SRK fans were hopeful for the same level of success with “Jawan.” However, they feel that the production house is failing to capitalize on the momentum created by “Pathaan’s” success.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction, with one fan tagging Red Chillies Entertainment and imploring them not to waste the potential of a pan-India film like “Jawan.” Another fan accused the production house of ruining the film, while yet another suggested that they should take lessons from YRF, whose films are promoted heavily in advance of their release.

Despite the leaked details and fan excitement, the lack of official promotion for “Jawan” is a cause for concern among fans who fear that the film may not receive the treatment it deserves. With just a month to go before the release date, fans hope that Red Chillies Entertainment will take note of their concerns and begin to build momentum for what promises to be a highly anticipated film.