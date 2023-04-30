Twitter to enable publishers to monetize individual articles, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter may soon introduce a per-article charging feature for media publishers, according to company CEO Elon Musk.

This new option could give publishers an additional way to earn money from their content beyond traditional subscription models.

Musk stated that Twitter will allow publishers to charge users for individual articles they post on the platform, with users paying a higher per-article fee than if they had a subscription.

Also read: Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months

However, Musk clarified that the feature is designed for those who want to read the occasional article from a specific outlet, and that individual articles would likely not cost as much as a monthly subscription.

While details about the new feature are currently unclear, Musk stated that it will begin rolling out in May. It is unknown which accounts and media outlets will be able to offer per-article charging or what commission Twitter will take.

After announcing that Twitter will not take any money from creators for the first year of Subscriptions, Musk revealed that Twitter will take a 10% cut on subscriptions after the first year.

Also read: Twitter’s blue ticks start vanishing

As Twitter continues to introduce more paid features to increase revenue, some users, and organizations have voiced concerns. Twitter’s Blue subscription now includes a verification badge, and the company has also launched a new paid API.

This new API costs almost $50,000 per month for enterprise customers, causing some organizations, such as NYC’s transport authority, to end Twitter integration or to leave the platform altogether.

Twitter has not provided additional information about the per-article charging feature, and it is currently unclear how the company will implement it.