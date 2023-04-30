Celeb Separations: ‘communication gap to be blamed’ Ayesha Omar, Kiran Malik

According to recent reports, divorces have become increasingly common in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, with many marriages lasting for a maximum of two years before breaking down. This trend has sparked concern among fans, who look up to their favorite celebrity couples for inspiration in their own relationships.

The issue was brought to the forefront when Ayesha Omar and Kiran Malik appeared on the popular talk show to promote their latest film, “Money Back Guarantee.”

During the interview, both actresses agreed that increased intolerance was a major contributing factor to the rise in divorce rates. Kiran stated that people in relationships were becoming less tolerant of even minor differences, with some having issues if their partner sneezed too loudly. Meanwhile, Ayesha pointed out that the communication gap between partners was another major issue.

She also noted that people were now more aware of their rights and that abuse was no longer tolerated, which had also contributed to the increase in divorce rates. However, she acknowledged that tolerance levels had also decreased.

The increase in divorce rates has become a cause for concern in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, where celebrity marriages have often been seen as examples of strong, successful relationships. Many fans are now questioning why this trend is becoming more common and are calling for greater efforts to be made to promote healthy relationships.

It’s worth noting that the issue of divorce is not unique to Pakistan’s showbiz industry, and is a global phenomenon. While it’s important to acknowledge the factors that contribute to relationship breakdowns, it’s also essential to recognize that every relationship is different and that there is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Rather than looking to celebrity couples as role models, it’s essential to focus on building healthy, respectful relationships based on open communication, mutual understanding, and compromise. By doing so, we can work towards reducing divorce rates not just in the showbiz industry but across society as a whole.