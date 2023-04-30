YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s vlogs with wife Aroob Jatoi ruling the internet

Saad ur Rehman, AKA Ducky Bhai, is a renowned YouTuber in Pakistan known for his roasting videos and online feuds with fellow YouTubers. However, he has now shifted his focus to vlogging about his daily activities with his family. Ducky Bhai is married to influencer Aroob Jatoi, and the couple has been sharing their travel experiences in Vietnam with their millions of followers.

With the massive growth of YouTube in Pakistan, YouTubers are now considered parallel celebrities to those in mainstream media. Ducky Bhai’s stardom has continued to rise as he has transitioned his content towards showcasing his family life. He and Aroob have been traveling and sharing their adventures with their followers, with their happiness and joy evident in their videos.

The couple’s recent trip to Vietnam has been a source of much excitement, and their videos have been met with a positive response from fans. Ducky Bhai and Aroob have been capturing beautiful moments from their travels, and their followers have been enjoying getting a glimpse into their experiences.

Ducky Bhai’s success on YouTube is a testament to the growing popularity of the platform in Pakistan, and the influence that YouTubers now wield as celebrities. His decision to shift his content towards showcasing his family life has resonated with his followers, who continue to support and engage with his videos. As he and Aroob continue to share their travels and daily activities with their fans, it seems likely that Ducky Bhai’s stardom will only continue to rise.