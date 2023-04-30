Shakira to face trial over tax evasion case

Colombian singer Shakira may face up to eight years in jail for tax evasion after being accused of not paying over €14.5m in taxes and defrauding the Spanish treasury between 2012 and 2014.

She is also accused of claiming that she did not live in Spain for three years despite staying with her former partner, footballer Gerard Pique, who played for Barcelona at the time. The prosecutors in the case want Shakira to pay a fine of €23m in addition to serving jail time. Shakira’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 20 and will last for 20 sessions. The final session will take place on December 14, 2023.

The “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker had earlier accused the Spanish Treasury of damaging her reputation and forcing her to come to a settlement agreement. Her publicists, LLYC, stated that Shakira is a taxpayer with an impeccable tax record and has never had tax problems in any other jurisdiction. They added that she never exceeded the 183 days of presence in Spain required to be a tax resident. Shakira had also declared that she had no intentions of entering into any last-minute plea bargains and would rather prefer going to a trial.

Shakira’s former partner, Gerard Pique, may not be asked to testify. Reports suggest that the singer may be allowed to leave after testifying. Shakira, who recently travelled to Miami with her two children, faces a possible eight-year jail sentence if found guilty. The Spanish law considers anyone who spends more than 183 days in Spain in a calendar year as a Spanish resident. The upcoming trial will put the spotlight on the pop star’s legal troubles, which have been ongoing for several years, and could lead to significant legal and financial repercussions.