Salman Khan justifies ‘double standard’ for women wearing low necklines on film sets

In a recent interview with India TV’s show Aap ki Adalat, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was called out by the host Rajat Sharma for his double standard rule against women wearing low necklines on his film sets.

The actor responded by saying that women’s bodies are “more precious,” and he wants them to be covered. He added that the fault lies with men and the way they look at women.

Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari recently revealed that the actor had a specific dress code for women on the set of Antim: The Final Truth (2021). Palak said that Salman had instructed all the girls to be covered and dress like “good proper girls.” However, Palak later clarified that Salman’s rule was misunderstood, and she had set guidelines for herself around senior people, including Salman.

During the interview, Salman reiterated that his intention was to prevent men from staring at women inappropriately on film sets. He stated that he tries to make sure that such men should not be given a chance to stare at the heroines that way.

Salman Khan has been facing criticism for his statements regarding women’s dressing on film sets, with many people calling out his double standards. However, the actor’s clarification sheds light on his real intentions and thoughts on the matter. Salman’s upcoming film Tiger 3, which stars Katrina Kaif, is set to release on Diwali 2023.