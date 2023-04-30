Ali Sethi, Shae Gill’s new song “Left Right” takes fans back to 60s, 70s

Coke Studio Pakistan has become synonymous with producing top-notch musical talent and launching the careers of young stars. The previous season was a huge success, with people still singing the songs that were created.

One of the most popular tracks to come out of the season was Pasoori, performed by the sensational duo of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, which quickly went viral and became a worldwide trend. Gill’s emotive delivery of the song won the hearts of audiences everywhere and left a lasting impression.

View this post on Instagram

The dynamic duo is back once again with a new song, Left Right, which also features the immensely talented Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu. The music video for the song has just been released, and it is sure to transport viewers back to the 60s and 70s era, with traditional clothing and retro fashion. Shae Gill dons a beautiful saree while the men are seen sporting their own unique style.

View this post on Instagram

The song has the signature Ali Sethi sound that fans have come to expect, and everyone involved has worked hard to give the song a fresh and distinct vibe. The combination of these four talented musicians has resulted in a track that is sure to be a hit.

View this post on Instagram

It’s not just Pasoori that has gained a cult following among fans; the duo has performed it multiple times, leaving audiences clamoring for more. With the release of Left Right, it is clear that Ali Sethi and Shae Gill are set to become even bigger stars in the music industry.

Coke Studio Pakistan has once again proven its ability to discover and nurture incredible musical talent, and with this new release, it is clear that the platform will continue to be a breeding ground for the stars of tomorrow. With their undeniable talent and the support of their fans, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill are poised to take the music world by storm, and Left Right is just the beginning.