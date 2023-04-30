Talks with PTI for nation’s sake, no guarantor for opponents: Nawaz

Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that talks with the PTI are being held for the sake of the country and the nation, but there is no one providing guarantee for those who damaged the country for three and a half years.

In an important meeting of the PML-N’s senior leaders, the party discussed the political, economic, legal, party and other important issues of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif chaired the meeting through a video link.

Addressing the meeting, he said there are some people who cannot digest progress in the country, sources said.

He further said the talks with the PTI are being held for the sake of the country and the nation, while on the other hand, there is an ongoing war of vested interests and to defame the country and its institutions.

There is no one to claim guarantee for those who damaged the country for over three and a half years, Nawaz exclaimed, adding people will not forgive the enemies of the country.

Nawaz called for immediate steps to be taken to solve people’s problems and reduce inflation.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed there will soon be good news regarding provision of relief to the masses. He added that a relief package will be introduced to alleviate the problems of the people.

Sources said the huddle decided to consult allied parties to finalize a date for elections and other matters.

Nawaz directed that policies should be formulated to provide relief to the people before elections.

He suggested all political parties play their parts for the country and nation, adding the PML-N worked day and night to take the country on the path of development.

In reference to the previous PTI government in the Center and Punjab, Nawaz said that in three and a half years, the enemies of the country and the people reversed all the development.

He claimed the people will never forgive such elements.

He went on to say that some people cannot digest progress, and the masses will have to avoid them.

PM Sharif claimed the party has been working hard with its allies for over a year for the betterment and progress of the country.

“Soon, there will be good news for the nation,” he vowed.