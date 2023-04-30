KMC rebuffs rumors of selling meat of deceased elephant Noor Jehan

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Sunday categorically denied rumors that the meat of the deceased elephant Noor Jehan was sold after her death at Karachi Zoo.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the KMC dismissed the reports as baseless and untrue.

According to the KMC, international experts and vets supervised the postmortem and burial of the female elephant, and members of the international animal welfare organization Four Paws were also present.

The KMC stated that pictures and footage of each and every moment of the postmortem and burial are safely with them.

Moreover, the KMC has warned that legal action will be taken against those spreading such rumors to defame KMC and the country.

Noor Jehan died due to prolonged health issues, and the other female elephant kept captive with her, Madhubala, is likely to be shifted to Safari Park before Eidul Azha due to severe criticism and outcry about its living conditions.