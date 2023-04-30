Judiciary’s job is to decide under law, Constitution, not hold panchayat: Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the job of the judiciary is to make decisions according to the Constitution and the law, not hold a panchayat.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Sialkot, the PML-N firebrand said decisions are announced on every minor thing they say.

Khawaja Asif said there is no greater honor than the chief justice for the Supreme Court. When it comes to the judiciary, it is a matter of public trust, he remarked.

He further said that during the last few months, matter took a turn for the worse, and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar went too far in his enmity with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Saqib Nisar admitted on TV about his son’s recent audio leak, the minister said.

He also held PTI Chairman Imran Khan responsible for the crises that the country is faced with today, adding the former premier has fixed a rate list for party tickets.

Not only Saqib Nisar, but the PTI leadership has also been exposed, Asif exclaimed, adding that staying away from power is eating up Imran from within.

He alleged that Imran Khan and his facilitators oppressed Nawaz Sharif and family beyond limits.

The minister severely criticized the PTI chairman, saying now the former ruling party has got new facilitators.

He claimed the masses will be provided relief in the upcoming budget in June. The government has fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF, he further said.

“Now, we have to see whether the IMF fulfills its commitments or not,” he added.