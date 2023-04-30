Rallies, long march in case talks fail, announces PTI

In case the ongoing negotiations with the government fail on holding elections on the same day across the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formulated its strategy for the future.

The party has hinted at a mass movement and holding a long march, once again, on the failure of the negotiations.

The PTI has announced that it will hold a long march in case of failure of talks with the government, and launch rallies from three big cities, including Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, from tomorrow.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that his party wants the talks to be successful, but has formulated a strategy in case of failure of the parleys.

He further said the PTI cannot sit quietly if the Constitution is deemed a piece of garbage and the people of Pakistan as insects.

Fawad has asked the masses to be ready for a grand movement in case of failure of the negotiations with the government.

The movement will begin tomorrow in the form of rallies from Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar, and will culminate in a historic long march, he claimed.