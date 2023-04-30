Chaudhry Sarwar demands govt apologize to Shujaat over raid

Former governor of Punjab and chief organizer of PML-Q, Chaudhry Sarwar, has demanded the government tender an unconditional apology to party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

He further sought Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari contact Chaudhry Shujaat and apologize to him.

Sarwar remarked that government officials should ensure no such incident happens again.

“Whether a friend or an enemy, we do not condone abuse towards anyone,” the PML-Q leader stated.

It should be inquired into how the police entered Chaudhry Shujaat’s residence without a warrant, Chaudhry Sarwar questioned.

Earlier, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi tweeted that he was “appalled to know that team went to arrest” Elahi, but “stormed” Chaudhry Shujaat’s house.

He categorically stated no Illegal action will be allowed by anyone.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar contacted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and expressed regret over the overnight raid on the residence of party president Parvez Elahi and violation of sanctity of the house.

During the telephonic conversation, Qureshi conveyed the sentiments of Elahi’s family to the finance czar.

The minister claimed the federal government had no involvement in the raid. He claimed that the action was carried out by the caretaker Punjab government.