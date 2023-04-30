In meeting with Iranian envoy, Dar hails robust ties between two countries

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Syed Ali Hosseini on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan said that Pakistan holds its brotherly relations with Iran in very high regard.

Iranian envoy called on finance czar in Islamabad on Sunday. During the meeting extended compliments on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan.

He also highlighted deep-rooted cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran based on age-old common religious and cultural similarities. He also highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that despite economic challenges, the country is destined to progress and develop.

Dar lauded the Ambassador’s contributions in enhancing and cementing the decades-old brotherly ties and fostering economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating the tenure of the Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan, the Finance Minister bid farewell to him and extended best wishes and good luck on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan for his future assignments.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also stressed upon the potential held by both countries for mutual cooperation and appreciated the cooperation and support of the present government in enhancing bilateral relations in various fields.

He expressed good memories of his stay in Pakistan and the support of the people and government of Pakistan in shaping his tenure successful.