Another group of 139 Pakistanis repatriated from Sudan

The repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in the war-torn Sudan continues, with another batch of 139 citizens have returned today.

Another special plane landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi with 139 passengers.

The flight also included 11 crew members.

All of the passengers and crew members underwent tests for coronavirus at the airport.

During the test, none of the passengers and team members tested positive for Covid-19.

The health department team completed full screening of all the passengers arriving from Sudan.

The first batch of Pakistanis who were rescued from Sudan have reached Karachi on Thursday.

The Pakistan Air Force said the PAF Airbus carrying 149 passengers has safely landed at Karachi through Jeddah, while PAF C-130 carrying 110 Pakistani passengers landed in the latter half of the day.

The Air Force is making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassies in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Yesterday, a third batch of 97 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived at Karachi airport via Jeddah aboard a PAF aircraft C-130. The government of Pakistan will continue to facilitate the safe return of stranded Pakistanis, said the Foreign Office.