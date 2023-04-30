PM demands strict action against wheat hoarders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attributed production of 27.5 million metric tons record bumper wheat crop despite last year’s flash floods to the government’s efforts of timely decisions, provision of quality seed, uninterrupted supply of fertilizer and Kissan package.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review countrywide wheat procurement drive at the official level. He expressed satisfaction over the country’s produce, which surpassed production during the previous 10 years.

The PM lamented that due to the mismanagement of the previous government, Pakistan became a wheat importing country, adding the farmers were made to wait in long queues for the whole day to get fertilizers.

The meeting was informed about the production of wheat in the current year, its available stock, carry forward stocks and the procurement targets of federal and provincial departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and other senior authorities.

The prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

He said that despite heavy rainfalls and floods in last year, achieving bumper wheat crop was the result of government’s timely decisions and best governance.

Felicitating the nation on achieving the milestone, the prime minister said that the government was formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year.

He said that the provincial and federal departments should directly procure wheat from farmers to provide them benefits. They should also increase the procurement targets of wheat, so as to ensure its uninterrupted supply throughout the year, he added.

The prime minister also directed for strict action against hoarders.

He also directed for provision of required resources through banks to get targeted amount of wheat.