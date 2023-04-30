PTV’s iconic shows, now available for streaming online

There’s good news for any fan of PTV’s classic TV dramas and programs, as the state-run television channel has launched its first OTT streaming platform by the name of ‘PTVflix’.

The subscription-based platform, available for both mobile phone and PC users, offers a wide range of all the popular shows, drama, music, and documentaries that ran on PTV back in the day and are still fresh in the minds of those born in the 1980s and later.

Some of the shows featured on PTVflix include Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay, Teesra Kinara, Andhera Ujala, Kiran Kahani, Waaris, Ainak Wala Jinn and Dhuwan.

Federal Infor­mation Minister Marriyum Auran­gzeb and PTV MD Sohail Ali Khan attended the inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by renowned celebrities, including Bushra Ansari, Khalid Abbas Dar and Javed Sheikh.

The information minister lauded PTV for “entering the modern era of digital broadcasting,” where entertainment has moved from TV screens to cell phones and other devices.

The app is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Among several artistes, Bushra Ansari sent her good wishes for the launch of the app, and also reminisced the days when she worked for PTV.