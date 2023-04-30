Govt taking measures to bring about economic stability: Punjab governor

Former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman in Lahore, and discussed the political, economic situation of the country.

The two leaders also deliberated on issues of mutual interest.

The governor said the government was taking measures to bring about economic stability and solve other problems the country is faced with.

International relations are improving and trade is increasing, he further apprised the former premier.

“A prosperous and stable Pakistan should be the first priority for all of us,” the governor stressed.

He also maintained that Abbasi was made a victim of political revenge during the previous government of the PTI.

“There are challenges before the nation and the government should be given the opportunity to work equally,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said.