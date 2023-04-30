CM Mohsin Naqvi takes firm stance against unlawful behaviour

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday reacting to the police raid at Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s residence in a bid to arrest PTI’s President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said no one will be allowed to take illegal action against anyone.

Mr Naqvi took to Twitter, and penned “I am in Medina and getting all the details. Appalled to know that team went to arrest Ch Pervaiz Elahi but stormed Ch Shaujaat’s House in which Ch Salik Hussain got injured. Law should take it’s course.”

He added that “No Illegal action will be allowed by anyone.”

It is pertinent to mention that Late on Friday night, authorities carried out a raid at the residence of PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore, as part of an anti-corruption operation. However, Elahi was not found during the search which was conducted by police officials. Following this, the police attempted to gain entry into the neighboring residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

However, the attempt was met with resistance from Shujaat’s sons, and during the altercation, his son Ch Salik Hussain was injured.