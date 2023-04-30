Hajj flights to kick off from May 20, confirms religious minister

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood announced that the first Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on 20 May.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister stated that action would be taken against private Hajj operators who fail to fulfill their commitments. He also noted that arrangements were planned to be completed during Ramadan, adding that he would strive to reduce the miseries of the public during Hajj.

Senator Talha Mahmood further explained that when he took over as the Ministry’s head, there were no arrangements in place. Urgent measures were taken to ensure that the Hajj operation could proceed. In 2022, thirty-four thousand pilgrims went under the government scheme, and forty-five thousand went under the private scheme.

The Minister stated that he was not yet satisfied with the current arrangements and was comparing them with the 2019 Hajj operations. He expressed confidence that any issues would be successfully resolved, although he may have to travel to Saudi Arabia again.

Senator Talha Mahmood also stated that any Khuddam-ul-Hajj who evade their duty will face a three-day TA DA deduction and, in the second phase, will be deported.

He also promised that if the promises made to the pilgrims were not fulfilled, the defaulters would be blacklisted.

The Minister acknowledged complaints about airline services and flight delays, noting that even the flight he travelled on was delayed by two hours. He has discussed this issue with airlines and promised to work towards its resolution.

Finally, Senator Talha Mahmood warned that operators who fail to deliver on their commitments to Hajj pilgrims will face fines as well.