Govt determined to set economy on positive trajectory: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday chaired a meeting on reforms in Energy Sector.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum, Auditor General of Pakistan, MD SSGCL, MDs, CEOs of Sui Companies and senior officers from Finance and Petroleum Divisions attended the meeting.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the Energy sector and discussed viable proposals to introduce reforms in the energy sector in order to improve cash-flow, specifically in the gas sector.

The Finance Minister urged the relevant authorities in Petroleum Division, Sui Companies and PSO to make necessary efforts to improve their liquidity as early as possible.

He emphasized that it was the priority of the government to address the issues of liquidity and performance of SOEs of the energy sector to enhance economic growth of the country.