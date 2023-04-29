Pakistan Railways offer massive discount on new train service

Pakistan Railways on Sautrday announced 20 percent discount on new train service starting from Labour Day to mid of May.

PR in a statement issued said that 20 percent discount has been allotted on the tickets on Shalimar Express from 1st to 15th May.

“10 percent discount can be vailed on tickets for May 16-31, “ PR announced.

All trains will be departed at same time at 4am.

According to the Railway Department, the Shalimar Express will resume operations from Lahore to Karachi on May 1, en route Sahiwal instead of Faisalabad.

Previously, the Shalimar Express used to travel from Karachi to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

The passengers will get discount up to 20% on all classes of the Shalimar Express from May 1 to 15, while a 10% discount will be given to the passengers travelling from May 15 to 30 on Shalimar Express.