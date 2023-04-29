Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

Reference filed through the Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council
Samaa TV Apr 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A reference was filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday.

The reference was filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) through the Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council.

The Bar is of the opinion that Justice Mazahir Akbar Naqvi’s attitude is against the oath of office of the judges, because of which the reputation of the Supreme Court is being damaged.

It further stated that Justice Asif Khosa had initiated an inquiry against Justice Naqvi against his decision as a judge of Lahore High Court.

According to the Bar, the inquiry was abruptly halted without explanation, and they believe it should be resumed. If the accusations are substantiated, and called for Justice Mazhar Akbar Naqvi to be dismissed from his position if the allegations are proved.

sindh bar council

Supreme Judicial Council

Supreme Court (SC)

Justice Mazahar Ali Akhar Naqvi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div