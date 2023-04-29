Reference filed in SJC against Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

A reference was filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Saturday.

The reference was filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) through the Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council.

The Bar is of the opinion that Justice Mazahir Akbar Naqvi’s attitude is against the oath of office of the judges, because of which the reputation of the Supreme Court is being damaged.

It further stated that Justice Asif Khosa had initiated an inquiry against Justice Naqvi against his decision as a judge of Lahore High Court.

According to the Bar, the inquiry was abruptly halted without explanation, and they believe it should be resumed. If the accusations are substantiated, and called for Justice Mazhar Akbar Naqvi to be dismissed from his position if the allegations are proved.