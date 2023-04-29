Imran urges judiciary to shun infighting and unite

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan while urging the judiciary to shun infighting and unite said that only the Supreme Court can help us at this time.

Addressing the workers through video link on Saturday, he said that the handlers have lined up behind the government, and inciting fights to avoid elections.

The former prime minister said that it was painful when the court opened at 12 in the midnight and apart from opening the court at night, he never criticised the courts, whereas a nation where there is no justice is not free.

He further said that the ruling party had previously urged him to dissolve assemblies if elections were required, which he did, but now they are making excuses, adding that legal experts have advised that internal elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The PTI chairman went on to say that the rulers have forgotten that this is the age of social media, and lies are caught in just half an hour. He also slammed opponents, such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who previously stated that delaying election by even a day was unacceptable. However, despite 90 days passing, there has been no election and 12 parties are now claiming that elections will not be held.

The former PM further regretted that the handlers are backing the government and inciting fights to avoid elections. He urged the 15 judges of the Supreme Court to unite for the sake of Pakistan as the country is at the verge of devastation, and warned that if the Constitution is abolished, it would lead to the law of the jungle.

Mr Khan also announced to stage a rally on May 1, the International Labour Day in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar for the countries labourers. He said that he will lead the Lahore rally, with the aim of saving the constitution and ultimately, saving Pakistan, while Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the rally in Islamabad and Pervez Khattak in Peshawar.