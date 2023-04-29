PGC loses case against Pakistan LNG in International Arbitration Tribunal

International Arbitration Tribunal of London issued a verdict in case Pakistan Gasport Consortium Limited and Pakistan LNG Limited.

The tribunal declared that PLL was not entitled to terminate the operation and services agreement with PGP Consortium Limited on July 2016.

The Tribunal also quashed the termination notice issued by PLL-I on October 14, 2019 and directed PLL-II to provide $2.14 million letter of credit (LC) to GPC.

The London tribunal also rejected the $41.1 million claim by PPL for 188-day delay in operations of Terminal-III.