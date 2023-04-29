Watch Live
Punjab Welfare Endowment Fund for government officers notified, Rs3b allocated

Interim government has allocated Rs3 billion for the fund
Samaa Web Desk Apr 29, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Punjab caretaker government has established a special Welfare Endowment Fund to award the officers of grades-17 to 21.

The interim government has allocated Rs3 billion for the fund.

According to the documents, a special welfare endowment fund has been established.

A 7-member committee headed by Punjab Chief Secretary has been formed for the preparation and use of the administrative structure of the Welfare Endowment Fund.

To ensure that, a large portion of the already existing Benevolent Fund is spent on non-gazetted government employees, hence a creation of a separate fund was needed for the government officers.

