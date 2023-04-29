‘Strings’ stars showcase Dubai’s experiences in YouTube series

Pakistani musicians and former members of the band Strings, Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood, are teaming up for an exciting new YouTube series for Pakistani travellers.

The series, consisting of three episodes, will take viewers on a thrilling journey through the vibrant city of Dubai, showcasing its unique experiences and attractions suitable for visitors of all ages. Each episode will run for an average of 9 minutes, inviting Pakistani travellers to explore the city’s fascinating history, modern architecture, and exciting leisure and entertainment options.

Through the eyes of Faisal and Bilal, viewers will see Dubai in a new light as the musicians showcase the dynamic culture of the city. They will witness how much the city has transformed and evolved since their last visit, which will leave them in awe.

According to Faisal, Dubai holds a special place in their hearts, having lived in the city since 2012. He further expressed his excitement in reintroducing Bilal to the city he calls his second home. Together, they were able to create new memories while exploring the city and reminiscing about their past experiences. They hope that the series will inspire Pakistani tourists to discover the wonders of Dubai and all that it has to offer.

Bilal, on the other hand, shared his privilege of performing in Dubai many times before but this time, he got to explore the city as a tourist, with Faisal by his side. The journey allowed him to rediscover Dubai in a whole new light, constantly amazed by its charm and endless possibilities. He expressed his eagerness for their fans to join them on this journey and experience the magic of Dubai for themselves through this YouTube series.

Join Faisal and Bilal as they take you on a journey through the heart of Dubai, rediscovering the magic of the city. Pakistani tourists will surely be inspired to visit and explore the vibrant and dynamic culture of Dubai, as showcased in this exciting new series. The series is set to launch next week, so get ready to pack your bags and experience the magic of Dubai.