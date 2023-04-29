Federal govt not behind attack on Parvez Elahi’s house, Dar informs Qureshi

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Saturday contacted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and expressed regret over overnight raid at the residence of party president and former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and violation of sanctity of house.

During the telephonic conversation, Mr Qureshi conveyed the sentiments of Parvez Elahi’s family to the financial czar.

The minister clarified that the federal government had no involvement in the recent attack on the former Punjab CM’s residence. He explained that the attack was carried out by the caretaker Punjab government.

He assured the former foreign minister that he would relay the sentiments of the PTI to his party leadership and follow up with them on the matter.

On the other hand, speaking in Samaa TV program “Meray Sawal”, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the provincial government is not bound to inform the federation before the raid.

The minister stated that if the operation required the deployment of federal forces, then the provincial government has to give it in written.

“I was not aware of the operation at Parvez Elahi’s house, and I only found out about it through the media, adding that as soon as I learned of the operation, I tried to contact CCPO Lahore and other high-ups but failed,” Rana Sanaullah added.

Mr Sanaullah went on to say that the individuals present at the scene are accountable, and the justification for the use of force should be clarified. Moreover, he highlighted that entering someone’s house by force and breaking the door is not permissible.