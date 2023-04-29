Meghan Markle signs hollywood talent agency WME

According to reports, Meghan Markle has signed with WME, a major talent agency in Hollywood, along with her media company Archewell.

The agency, known to represent Hollywood biggies like Rihanna, Matt Damon, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, will represent Meghan in her production and brand partnerships in the film and television industry. The former Suits actor will reportedly not be focusing on acting for the time being.

It is reported that Meghan would be represented by Ari Emanuel, who has previously worked with Mark Wahlberg, Martin Scorsese, and Charlize Theron, among others. The talent management agency had reportedly been trying to sign the Duchess for some time, amid interest from several other agencies.

Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan starred in the hit legal drama Suits, where she played the role of Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-lawyer who falls in love with Mike, the series lead.

After stepping down as senior royals and moving to California, Harry and Meghan launched their media company Archewell, which has since partnered with Netflix and Spotify. Archewell’s multi-layered deal with Netflix has led to the release of the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was directed by Liz Garbus. In addition, the company has launched the Archetypes podcast, featuring notable guests like Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Deepika Padukone, and Mindy Kaling, among others.

With Meghan’s signing with WME, her media endeavors are expected to continue to flourish as she and Prince Harry work to make an impact in the entertainment industry.