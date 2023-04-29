‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ star, cast for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been generating excitement in the entertainment world since its announcement, and now it has added Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg to its cast. Samberg’s role in the upcoming movie remains a mystery, but the announcement has generated a buzz among fans of the Spider-Verse series.

The Lonely Island, a comedy and music group that Samberg is a part of, shared the news on their official Instagram account. Samberg will join his fellow bandmate Jorma Taccone, who was cast as the villainous Renaissance-themed version of Adrian Toomes/Vulture earlier this summer.

Director Joaquim Dos Santos had previously hinted at secret cameos in the movie, but the identity of the character Samberg will play is still unknown. Dos Santos had suggested Scarlet Spider, a clone from the comic books, as a possible character, but the voice actor for the character has yet to be revealed.

Samberg’s casting in the sequel is an indication that the movie will be just as star-studded as its predecessor, and fans are eagerly anticipating his role in the film. Across the Spider-Verse features an enormous cast of 240 characters, and the fact that some cameos are being kept secret only adds to the anticipation.

The sequel, set to release on June 2nd, follows Miles Morales as he journeys through the Multiverse with a group of Spider-People, including Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker. Their mission is to protect the multiverse’s survival, and Miles must learn what it means to be a hero to save the ones he loves the most.

Samberg’s comedic talent and acting range have made fans curious about his role in the movie. The possibilities are endless, and audiences will have to wait until the film’s release to find out whether he will portray a new Spider-Person or a villain.