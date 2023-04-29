Lakki Marwat fallen heroes laid to rest with full military honour

Funeral prayers of Naib Subedar Taj Mir (40), resident of district Nowshera, Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (38), resident of district Abbottabad and sepoy Abid Hussain (29), resident of district DI Khan were offered at their respective home towns with full military honours.

All three soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with terrorists in district Lakki Marwat on the night of April 27 and 28.

A large number of serving/retired military and civil officials, relatives and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

ISPR director general said these sacrifices only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

Terrorists attack Lakki Marwat college checkpost, security forces retaliate

A powerful blast occurred in Lakki Marwat Post Graduate College and law enforcement agencies retaliated swiftly.

SAMAA TV reported explosion broke the windows of the nearby buildings and created fear and panic in the area.

Inter Services Public Relations Director General in a statement issued said that three terrorist attacks were successfully repelled in Lakki Marwat last night in which four terrorists were killed in retaliatory action by security forces.

The statement reads a terrorist blew himself up in Lakki Marwat while three more terrorists killed in two separate operations in the same city.

Pakistan Army said terrorist commander was also killed in an encounter with forces.