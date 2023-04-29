Kareena Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone in upcoming movie

In a surprising announcement, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the cast of the upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, which already stars Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ is the sequel to the popular 2011 film ‘Singham’. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as the honest and tough cop Bajirao Singham, while Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s addition to the cast has created a lot of excitement among fans of the franchise. The actor has previously worked with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn in films like ‘Golmaal Returns’ and ‘Singham Returns’, both of which were commercial successes.

According to sources close to the production, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing a pivotal role in the film, which will be both challenging and exciting for her as an actor. The actor is said to have immediately agreed to be a part of the project after hearing the script.

Speaking about the film, director Rohit Shetty said, “I am thrilled to have Kareena on board for ‘Singham Again’. She is a fantastic actor and her energy and enthusiasm are infectious. I am sure she will bring her own unique style to the film and her fans will love her in this new avatar.”

The filming of ‘Singham Again’ is expected to start soon, with the release date yet to be announced. The film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

With the addition of Kareena Kapoor Khan to the already star-studded cast, ‘Singham Again’ is sure to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to see what new twists and turns the story will take, and how the three talented actors will bring their characters to life on the big screen.