Govt decides to refrain from making statements until repose from PTI

The federal government has decided to refrain from making any statements until a response is received regarding the election proposal presented to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led an important consultative meeting of the PML-N at his residence in Model Town Lahore. Minister of Railways Khawaja Sadarfiq, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq, Special Assistant Malik Ahmed Khan, and Atta Tarar, and others attended the meeting.

PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, party chief organizer and senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, and other senior party leaders also attended the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the potential elections and the current political climate.

The ministers provided a comprehensive briefing to the attendees regarding the ongoing negotiations with the PTI and discussed the negotiations with PTI, including their demands during the meeting.

It was agreed in the meeting that the government would maintain silence until a response is received regarding the election proposal presented to the PTI.