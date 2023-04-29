Alia Bhatt flaunts Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram stories to show support for Aryan Khan’s luxury streetwear brand, Dyavol.X. Alia posted a picture of herself wearing a quirky white t-shirt from the brand’s shelves and expressed her admiration for the clothes, congratulating both Aryan and his father, Shah Rukh Khan.

She wrote, “Congratulations Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, your clothes are fabulous, can’t wait for the drop tomorrow. Dyavol X.”

In response to Alia’s shoutout, Aryan Khan reposted Alia’s story to his own Instagram page and wrote a simple, “Thankyou” in his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on the 2016 film Dear Zindagi, and they also co-produced the film Darlings last year, which marked Alia’s debut as a film producer. In addition, Aryan’s mother, Gauri Khan, did the interiors of Alia Bhatt’s vanity van a few years ago.

Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand, Dyavol.X, has been gaining popularity, and the brand’s clothes have been seen on several celebrities. Recently, Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan, modelled for the brand and was featured in Dyavol.X’s advertisement, which was directed by Aryan himself. Aryan also shared a picture of Shanaya Kapoor, who was dressed in a Dyavol X t-shirt, on his Instagram stories and added fire emojis to it.

View this post on Instagram

It seems that Aryan Khan’s streetwear brand has been gaining support from the Bollywood industry, with Alia Bhatt being the latest celebrity to show her admiration for the brand. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next drop from Dyavol.X and looking forward to seeing what Aryan has in store for the future of his brand.