Wahaj Ali, Durefishan stuns audience with epic start of ‘Jurm’

The much-awaited mini-series “Jurm” has finally premiered, and the audience has given its verdict. The first episode of “Jurm” has impressed the viewers with its intriguing storyline and exceptional performances.

Starring Wahaj Ali, Durefishan Saleem, Tooba Siddiqui, and Atiqa Odho, the limited episode series is directed by the renowned Mehreen Jabbar. The show follows the story of Wahaj Ali and Durefishan Saleem, who become victims of a crime, leaving the audience guessing about what actually happened that night.

View this post on Instagram

The leading stars’ performances in the first episode have been highly appreciated by the viewers, especially Wahaj Ali’s, who has managed to intrigue everyone with his acting skills. Wahaj Ali is already a fan-favorite with his previous hit shows, Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and his performance in “Jurm” is expected to cement his position as one of the most talented actors on Pakistani television.

View this post on Instagram

The audience has been waiting eagerly for the show to premiere, and the first episode has not disappointed them. The viewers have praised the show’s direction, cinematography, and screenplay, which have all contributed to making the first episode a success.

“Jurm” is a limited episode series, which means the audience can expect a tightly knit storyline and fast-paced action. The show’s first episode has set the tone for what is expected to be a thrilling ride, and the audience is eagerly looking forward to the next episode.

Overall, “Jurm” episode 1 has impressed the audience, and the show has set a high bar for itself to meet in the coming episodes. The mini-series promises to be an exciting watch, and the audience is ready to go on this thrilling journey with the talented cast and crew.