Earthquake shakes parts of Balochistan

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale
Mujeeb Achakzai Apr 29, 2023
A moderate earthquake shook Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to the Seismological Center, earthquake tremors were felt in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 3.7 on the Richter scale.

The depth of the earthquake was 20 km while the epicenter was 35 km south of Khuzdar.

People ran out of their houses and were reciting the Quran.

earthquake

Balochistan

