Another religious cleric stabbed

An Iranian religious cleric was stabbed on Saturday in the holy city of Qom in what looks to be a case of road rage, state media reported.

The incident occurred just a few days after a renowned religious cleric was fatally shot.

The police chief of Qom, Amir Mokhtari, was quoted saying by the official news agency IRNA, that following a car accident in which two pedestrians were injured, the driver of the vehicle got out and attacked “one of the victims who was a cleric” with a knife.

Mokhtari said that all three individuals involved in the incident, including the driver who had harmed himself with the knife, were taken to the hospital.

He said the cleric who was attacked remained in intensive care, while the motive behind the assault remains unclear.

This incident occurred only a few days following the fatal shooting of Abbas Ali Soleimani in the city of Babolsar, located in the northern Mazandaran province. Soleimani was a member of the Assembly of Experts, which is responsible for appointing Iran’s supreme leader.