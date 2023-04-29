Drew Barrymore reveals she attempted suicide twice during darkest period

Actress Drew Barrymore opened up about her struggle with mental health during an episode of her talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show.” While discussing suicidal thoughts with singer Madison Beer, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she had attempted to end her life twice.

Madison Beer had previously shared her own story of struggling with suicidal ideation and how it eventually led to her attempting to take her own life. The singer said that it felt normal for her to think about suicide every day until she finally made an attempt, which thankfully was unsuccessful.

Drew Barrymore, who has been open about her mental health struggles, related to Madison on a deep level and thanked her for discussing such a difficult topic. She said that everybody struggles, and she wanted to make Madison feel safe about discussing her experience.

The actress first entered the public eye at the age of five in the 1980 film “Altered States,” but she has also been open about her tumultuous childhood. At the age of 13, Drew was admitted to the Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital for an 18-month stay. She explained that she was a wild child and had become so out of control that no one knew what to do with her.

Reflecting on her experience, Drew said that she was grateful to be alive and wanted to do something positive with her second chance at life. She hopes that by sharing her story and discussing mental health openly, she can help others who may be struggling with similar issues.

The conversation between Drew Barrymore and Madison Beer was a powerful reminder that mental health struggles are common, and it is essential to talk openly about them. Their bravery in discussing such a sensitive topic will undoubtedly inspire others to seek help and support.