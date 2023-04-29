Sonam Bajwa overcomes ‘pretty face’ tag, talks about being replaced

Sonam Bajwa, the Punjabi actress who shot to fame after participating in Femina Miss India 2012, recently shared her journey of overcoming the ‘just a pretty face’ stereotype in the Punjabi film industry. She revealed how her work in hits like Guddiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaran in 2019 helped her gain respect as an actor.

However, she expressed her concern about how beauty fades faster for women than men in the industry. Bajwa also spoke about being replaced in films, recalling an incident where she was removed from a project as the director wasn’t confident about her. She discovered this after a journalist informed her that the shoot had begun without her.

Bajwa expressed her desire to do more as an actor but has not been offered the kind of scripts she is looking for. She will next be seen in the comedy franchise Carry On Jatta 3, reuniting with Gippy Grewal after the second instalment. Directed by Smeeg Kang, the film also stars Binnu Dhillon. Bajwa hopes to continue acting for the rest of her life, with no agenda to show off anything other than her acting skills.

Best known for her work in Punjabi cinema, Bajwa made her on-screen debut in 2012 with the Punjabi movie Best Of Luck. She has since appeared in several popular films and has become a sought-after actress in the industry.